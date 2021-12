Lincoln-area students are on Doane dean's list

A total of 253 Doane University undergraduate students qualified for the school's dean's list during the fall 2021 semester. To qualify, students must have a 3.7 GPA or above, and have at least 12 graded credits for the semester.

The following students from Lincoln are on the dean's list: Trevin Alberts, Kiersten Anderson, Cecilia Barr, Jazzmyn Boucher, Emily Bretting, Rhiannon Cottam, Samuel Coy, Julia Damme, Nathan Deline, Kathleen Espenhover, Austin Filliez, Allison Harless, Anneliese Hinrichsen, Kinsey Knorr, Olivia Kreikemeier, Elizabeth Lewandowski, MaKenna Lindgren, Ty Martinsen, Maxwell McKeown, Grayson Meyer, Jaina Morgan, Karlie Muff, Nathaniel Nelson, Thomas Oliver, Jacob Patrick, Kamryn Plock, Samuel Province, Sienna Schaefer, Taylor Scott, Riley Spicer, Joshua Spomer, Logan Tackett, Ashley Teten, Oleh Tyshkov, Alexander Wagner and Kade Wehrs.

Students from nearby towns on Doane University's dean's list are: Bailee Baack, Brett Meyer and Audrey Reinert of Seward, Grace Dowding and Emily Mason of Firth, Zachary Fye and Nathan Mensik of Denton, Sean Hummel of Waverly, Blake Kastanek and Sheyanne Laschanzky of Cortland, Kaylee Martinsen of Hickman, Sydney Roth of Malcolm and Madison Warrelmann of Eagle.

The full list of students is available online at doane.edu/deans-list.

