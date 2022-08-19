 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lighthouse awards scholarships to local students

Pete Allman, founder and board president of the Lighthouse after-school program for middle and high school-age youth, presents a Mark and Margaret Seacrest scholarship to Arlet Rodriguez during a recent ceremony at the Lighthouse. Lighthouse provides three main scholarships, with the Mark and Margaret Seacrest Scholarship Fund being the largest fund. This year, Lighthouse awarded 12 scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500, including 10 scholarships from the Seacrest fund. Since 2016, Lighthouse has given out 46 scholarships from the Seacrest fund in the amount of $78,250. The scholarships provide youth an opportunity to pursue a higher education or a trade to break poverty cycles in our community.

