Lighthouse awards scholarships to local students
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lancaster County 4-H has named Sonja Moore of Lincoln as winner of the August Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
Businessman’s fundraising covered kids’ costs to play
The 2022 Lancaster County Super Fair took place July 28-Aug. 8 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds. Over 500 4-H/FFA exhibitors showcase…
The Nebraska Children's Home Society has named Yolanda Robinson its chief operations officer.
Chloe Wiese named Dancer of the Year
Learning to play the piano can be an enriching and highly rewarding experience. To all adults out there who have always wanted to play the pia…
At an “Honor Our Youth” meeting in July, the Lincoln-Cornhusker Kiwanis Club awarded the following scholarships: