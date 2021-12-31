Library Learning Time to resume in-person sessions in 2022

Lincoln City Libraries will resume in-person Library Learning Time sessions for children and families beginning Monday, Jan. 3. The programs are as follows:
Babies
This interactive parent-child session includes fun activities designed to promote early literacy, language development and a love of books. For children from birth to 18 months old.
• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St. – Mondays, 10:35-10:55 a.m.
Toddler Time
These sessions feature stories, songs and activities designed to support early literacy skills by building vocabulary and sharing age-appropriate stories in a fun, active, engaging environment. For children 18 to 36 months old.
• Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave. – Mondays, 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Bethany Branch, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. – Tuesdays, 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St. – Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:35-10:55 a.m.
Preschoolers
These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy by offering vocabulary development, experiences with a wide variety of literature and participation in language-related activities. For children ages 3 to 5.
• Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave. – Wednesdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
• Bethany Branch, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. – Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St. – Tuesdays, 7-7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
Wee Workouts
This physically active session gets kids moving and interacting with a fun literacy component. For children ages 2 to 5.
• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St. – Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
All Ages and Families
These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy for families with children from infancy to 8 years of age.
• Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. – Sundays, 4-5 p.m.
• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St. – Sundays, 1-1:30 p.m.
• Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St. – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.; Thursdays 6:30-7 p.m.
• Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th St. – Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
Sensory Storytime
This session is designed for children who may need a little extra attention or a more controlled environment.
• Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St. – Saturdays, 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Lincoln City Libraries follows Directed Health Measures from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Session attendance will be limited, and distancing between family groups will be encouraged. For the health and safety of Library Learning Time patrons and staff, library guests are asked to wear masks during the pandemic.
