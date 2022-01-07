Library Learning Time sessions postponed until February

Lincoln City Libraries' in-person Library Learning Time sessions for children and families will begin in February rather than January due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. The program will start Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The schedule is as follows:

Babies

This interactive parent-child session includes fun activities designed to promote early literacy, language development and a love of books. For children from birth to 18 months old.

• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St. – Mondays, 10:35-10:55 a.m.

Toddler Time

These sessions feature stories, songs and activities designed to support early literacy skills by building vocabulary and sharing age-appropriate stories in a fun, active, engaging environment. For children 18 to 36 months old.

• Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave. – Mondays, 10:30-10:50 a.m.

• Bethany Branch, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. – Tuesdays, 10:30-10:50 a.m.

• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St. – Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:35-10:55 a.m.

Preschoolers