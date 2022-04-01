 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Libraries welcome Bruce the Bear in April

  • 0

Lincoln City Libraries invites families to two free appearances in April by beloved book character Bruce the Bear.

Bruce, the star of the book series by author and illustrator Ryan Higgins, will meet children and distribute honey treats after a special story time and craft activity.

The appearances are scheduled as follows:

• Saturday, April 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.

• Sunday, April 3, 1-2 p.m., Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Theis named Educator of the Month

Theis named Educator of the Month

John C. Maxwell, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, leadership expert, coach and speaker, says “You may succeed if nobody else believe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News