Libraries welcome Bruce the Bear in April

Lincoln City Libraries invites families to two free appearances in April by beloved book character Bruce the Bear.

Bruce, the star of the book series by author and illustrator Ryan Higgins, will meet children and distribute honey treats after a special story time and craft activity.

The appearances are scheduled as follows:

• Saturday, April 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.

• Sunday, April 3, 1-2 p.m., Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

