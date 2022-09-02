Libraries to present 'An Origami Tale' of Holmes Lake

Author and illustrator Linda Stephen will present “An Origami Tale” at Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St., Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m. and at Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St., Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1:30 p.m.

Her picture book, “The Day We Went to the Park,” won the 2021 Nebraska Book Award for Illustration and features a discovery walk at Holmes Lake Park created from more than 1,000 intricate origami sculptures.

“With lilting rhymes and colorful origami art, this cheerful book invites young readers to celebrate the squirrels, the ladybugs, the breeze and all the other joys of a delightful day at the park,” said Jacqueline Jules, award-winning author of “Zapato Power.”

At the libraries, Stephen will read her picture book, share the original art illustrations, and teach easy origami to make and take home. Free and open to the public. Materials for paper craft provided.

“The Day We Went to the Park” is published by Handersen Publishing of Lincoln and is available at all Lincoln City Libraries. Stephen’s paper art is part of collections around the world. See more at TheDayWeWenttothePark.com.