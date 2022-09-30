Libraries to host art bus and dinosaurs in October

Lincoln City Libraries invites families to meet a dinosaur and participate in art sessions throughout October. All events are free, and no registration is required.

The Art Bus LNK is a mobile art studio and organization that focuses on providing charitable and educational art opportunities to youth through free, accessible community programming. All sessions are from 2-3 p.m. Sundays at the following locations:

• Oct. 2 – Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.

• Oct. 9 – Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

• Oct. 16 – Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.

• Oct. 23 – Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

• Oct. 30 – Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

Meet a friendly dinosaur from the “How Do Dinosaurs …?” series of books by Jane Yolen at these events. Participants can enjoy games, crafts, dinosaur tattoos and a photo with the dinosaur. The schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, Oct. 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.

• Sunday, Oct. 16, 4-5 p.m. – Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

• Monday, Oct. 17, 6-7 p.m. – Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7-7:45 p.m. – Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10-11 a.m. – Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.

• Thursday, Oct. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.

• Saturday, Oct. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – South Branch Library, 2675 South St.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.