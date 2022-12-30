Libraries offer reading challenge in January

Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to participate in the annual Winter Reading Challenge from Jan. 1-31.

This year’s Beanstack theme is “All the Feels” and encourages readers of all ages to feel, experience and dive into how reading enlivens our emotions—all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card.

Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time they record, which can then be entered into drawings for prize packages worth $50 each. Prize packages include gift cards from:

Valentino’s and Google Play;

Target and Popeyes;

Lowe’s and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen;

Francie & Finch and Xbox; and

Barnes & Noble and Amigos.

In addition to the prize packages, everyone who completes a bingo will be entered into grand prize drawings for a 16 GB Fire 7 tablet with Alexa or an 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite.

To enroll, visit lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, or contact library staff for assistance. Bingo cards for keeping track of reading time are available at all library locations. To qualify for the challenge and be eligible for prizes, reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.