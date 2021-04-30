 Skip to main content
Libraries offer new take-home storytime kits
Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) is offering new themes for take-home reading and activity kits for young readers.

Storytime-To-Go kits are for children ages 3 to 7 and contain five books, a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity.

New themes include gardening, swimming, frogs, construction, bugs, camping, rainy days, dance, baby animals, the five senses and superheroes.

Request a Storytime-to-Go kit by visiting lincolnlibraries.org or by calling 402-441-8500. For more information on all LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

