Libraries offer book sets to teachers

Lincoln City Libraries will offer sets of children’s books for teachers to borrow through the Classroom Loan Bag Program.

Most sets are current or previous Nebraska Golden Sower Award chapter book nominees, including the 11 chapter book nominees for the 2022-2023 school year. Forty-eight sets are available, and each set contains 15 to 25 copies of the same book.

All home, public and private school teachers with a Lincoln City Libraries card may check out the sets for one or two months at a time. Book sets must be picked up and dropped off at Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St., during regular business hours.

To make reservations for August 2022 through July 2023, contact Librarian Garren Hochstetler at 402-441-8546. Teachers may also visit Bennett Martin Public Library or call 402-441-8530.

For more information on LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org.