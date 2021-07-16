Libraries invite public to magic shows

Lincoln City Libraries invite families to five free performances in July by magician Jeff Quinn. The Reading Safari magic shows will be outdoors and feature contests, prizes and audience participation.

The shows are part of the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge. The schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday, July 20 – Two shows, 10 and 11 a.m., Antelope Park Bandshell, 1630 Memorial Drive.

• Thursday, July 22 – Two shows, 10 and 11 a.m., Keech Park, next to Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

• Saturday, July 24 – 10:30 a.m., Union Plaza Amphitheater, 224 N. 21st St.

If there is inclement weather, announcements will be made at lincolnlibraries.org. For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge and other LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0