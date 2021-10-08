Libraries host reading challenge during TeenTober

Lincoln City Libraries invites middle and high school students to participate in the Master of Minutes Teen Reading Challenge now through Nov. 30.

The event is part of TeenTober, a nationwide celebration sponsored by the Young Adult Library Service Association, to celebrate teenagers, promote year-round teenager-focused services and the innovative ways those services help teenagers learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library.

Participants may sign up via Beanstack at lincolnlibraries.org by logging into their account. Students log their reading time and earn virtual tickets that will be put into a virtual drawing for prize packages. Each package is worth $50 and includes gift cards to local businesses including Honest Abe’s, Gomez Art Supply, A Novel Idea Bookstore, Yia Yia’s Pizza, 48 Bowl, The Eatery, Urban Air Adventure Park, Runza, Francie and Finch Bookshop, and Banhwich Café.

Those who complete the challenge by reading 10 hours are automatically entered into a drawing for an Amazon Fire HD-10 Tablet.

For more details about the Master of Minutes Teen Reading Challenge, visit lincolnlibraries.org. For more information about TeenTober, go to ala.org/yalsa/teentober.

