LHS Theatre to present 'Too Much Light' April 21-23

The Lincoln High School Theatre Department will present three shows of 30 neo-futurist plays from "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind" in LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theatre on Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m.

Each unique performance will include 30 plays in 60 minutes, chosen by number by the audience, from short plays prepared in advance by the cast.

The cast and crew of nearly 70 students are led by several Lincoln High seniors including cast members Emma Benson, Evan Works, Regina Hinkley and Saline Osborn; stage director AJ Andrews; student director Madeleine Berner; run crew heads Jacki Jimenez and Ethan Fleming; and lighting head Ian Kleppinger.

These students have participated in LHS theatre all four years.

“After everything our seniors have been through over the past couple of years, I wanted to give them an opportunity to really have fun with the spring show,” said Chris Maly, director.

Having opened in 1988, "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind" was the longest-running show in Chicago history. An ensemble experiment in presenting "30 plays in 60 minutes," each two-minute play is performed in random order with an interactive audience.

In-person tickets are available online at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com or at the door.

