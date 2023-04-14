Lincoln High School Theatre will present the intergalactic parody “Space Girl” April 20-22 at the Ted Sorensen Theatre. Thursday and Friday performances will begin at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Written by Peter Lincoln Rust, “Space Girl” pokes fun at a whole range of science fiction tropes and characters. Students will take up and explore roles including the vilest villains, the most noble heroes and the weirdest aliens. It is a nonstop, action-packed show of ridiculous space puns, cardboard explosions and a quest to save the universe.

Director Christopher Maly leads a cast of 33 in this interplanetary adventure, including a number of senior theater students appearing in their final Lincoln High performance.

“This is really the joy of directing the final spring show,” Maly notes. “It’s a chance for these seniors to have a wonderful experience and a fun show to end their theater journey at Lincoln High. This is a really special group, and I am so pleased to work with these students on this joyful (and hysterical) show.”

Senior actors include Willow Brassil, Vivian Ostrander, Olivia Vanderford, Jocelyn Tisdale, Ella Medina, Harrison Yost, Jude Kroeze, Griffin Frerichs and Ivy Jorges.

Additionally, 34 students will participate in technical aspects of the show including props, set design, sound and lighting. Senior tech students include Carmen Curtis, Keely Gill, Jessica Huynh, Emily Oliver and Sparrow Shipperbottom. The show’s student director is senior Cate Frederick.

“Space Girl” marks the end of the 2022-23 season for Lincoln High Theatre. In-person tickets are available online at www.tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.

Information on the 2023-24 Season will be announced this fall.