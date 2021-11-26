LHS Theatre presents one-act play 'Dark Road' Thursday

The Lincoln High School Theatre Department will present “Dark Road” one night only to an in-person and livestream audience from LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

The cast features senior Emma Bensen portraying Greta and junior Vivian Ostrander as her younger sister, Lise, in this one-act historical fiction drama concerning the Ravensbrück concentration camp for women and the trial of the guards that followed World War II.

“At Lincoln High, we do not shy away from difficult subjects,” said John Heinemann, director. “This one-act really pushes our actors to tell an important yet challenging story.”

“Dark Road” tells the story of Greta, a young woman living in Nazi Germany, who reads that the nearby women's concentration camp is hiring guards, and she sees it as a chance to find her place in the world. But soon she learns the reality of her duties, and so too does she learn how to justify her crimes, heading further and further down the dark road laid by the Third Reich. This is a powerful drama about the choices that allow evil to become ordinary.

Lincoln High’s one-act cast of 27 and crew of 30 will compete with “Dark Road” in district play production. One-Act Production is a theatre competition scoring both the acting and the technical production.