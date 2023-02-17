A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! The Lincoln High School Theatre Department will present three performances of the hit musical “Mamma Mia!” on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. in the school’s Ted Sorensen Theatre.

The cast of more than 40 students features seniors Ella Medina as Donna, Vivian Ostrander as Rosie, Olivia Vanderford as Tanya, Jocelyn Tisdale as Sophie and Alex Hesser as Sam.

LHS theatre is known for its student involvement and leadership in productions. “Mamma Mia!” features more than 30 student technicians coordinating all aspects of the show including lights, sound, costumes, set, makeup/hair and public relations.

“We are so excited to present this beloved musical!” Director Molly Thomas says. “Our talented students have had so much fun working on all aspects of this production, and we can’t wait to share that joy with audiences. With classic songs including ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘Super Trouper,’ ‘Lay All Your Love On Me,’ ‘The Winner Takes It All,’ ‘Take a Chance On Me’ and so many more, you’ll be dancing in the aisles!”

“Mamma Mia!” uses the hits of ABBA to tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship.

Tickets start at $5 plus a service fee and are available at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.