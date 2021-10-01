LHS Theatre presents family-friendly folktale Oct. 7-9

The Lincoln High School Theatre Department will present three shows of “Journey to the World’s Edge” to an in-person audience from LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theatre on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.

Audience, cast and crew must wear masks. Those unable to attend in person may join a livestreamed performance Friday.

The cast of 30 features junior Vivian Ostrander portraying the young Brigid Shawn O’Grady in this family-friendly folktale.

In-person tickets are available online at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com. Livestream tickets for Friday’s performance are $5 plus a service fee per device and are available at the same website.

“After a difficult year, our students are excited to welcome public audiences back into Ted Sorensen Theatre,” said Molly Thomas, director. “This play is a wonderful story and an excellent opportunity for children in our community to experience theatre.”

“Journey to the World’s Edge” is an Irish folktale about the young Brigid Shawn O'Grady, of long-ago County Clare in Ireland, who just wants to be normal. Brigid cannot leave her house without being shunned and mocked by everyone in her village for her misshapen foot. She is isolated by her parents until, one day, she sets off to ask for help, but getting there will not be easy. Steeped in Irish culture and legends, “Journey to the World's Edge” is about Brigid's journey toward self-esteem and courage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0