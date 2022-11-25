LHS Theatre opens 'Radium Girls' show Thursday

Lincoln High School Theatre will present "Radium Girls" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Ted Sorensen Theatre.

"Radium Girls" is also Lincoln High’s entry into the State One-Act competition this year, and will be performed at District One-Act Play Production competition in Kearney.

In 1926, radium was considered a miracle cure for cancer. Madame Curie was an international celebrity. Glow-in-the-dark watch faces were the latest rage until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease.

Inspired by a true story, "Radium Girls," written by D. W. Gregory, traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. "Radium Girls" is a fast-moving, highly theatrical ensemble piece that offers a wry, unflinching look at the peculiarly American obsessions with health, wealth and the commercialization of science.

Director Annaliese Saathoff leads a cast of 36 in this historical and timely story.

“This is a tremendously important play about an important part of our history,” says Saathoff. “I am proud of these students for the work they are doing and for the history they are embracing.”

The crew of 33 students is integral to one-act play production, as teams are judged on technical aspects. The One-Act Play Production competition affords the audience a rare opportunity to see the scene put together on stage and taken down after the one-act play.

"Radium Girls" continues the Lincoln High Theatre season, which also includes "Space Girl" and the musical "Mamma Mia."

In-person tickets are available for $5 each at www.tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.