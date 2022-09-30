 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LHS Theatre opens 2022-23 season with 'The SeussOdyssey'

"The SeussOdyssey" rehearsal

Odysseus, played by senior Jude Kroeze, tries to reason with the Cyclops, played by freshman Forest Wamstead Evans, during rehearsals of "The SeussOdyssey." The family-friendly play in rhyme will premiere Thursday at Lincoln High’s Ted Sorensen Theatre.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY CLOVER FREDERICK

Lincoln High School Theatre will present "The SeussOdyssey" at the Ted Sorensen Theatre Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Homer's "Odyssey" is transformed into the style of Dr. Seuss. Complete with a Cyclops ("Oh, the sights you can spy with only one eye!"), the slaughter of the suitors acted out with teddy bears, and the sorceress Circe serving up crew members with a side of green eggs, "The SeussOdyssey" is a hilarious and speedy reimagining of the classic epic.

The cast of 38 features Jude Kroeze as Odysseus; Ghostt Snyder and Avery Kirkland as Narrators 1 and 2, respectively; as well as 35 students working on technical aspects of the show.

Director Molly Thomas said, “The play offers our students the opportunity to have fun with a staple of classic literature. This reimagining of Homer’s 'Odyssey' through the lens of Dr. Seuss is a chance for the whole family to be entertained.”

Student director Cate Frederick is particularly fond of the teddy bear battle sequence. “We collected a lot of teddy bears. Let’s just say that we are not able to return them in the same condition,” she said.

The family-friendly show is free and open to all ages.

"The SeussOdyssey" opens a wide-ranging season for Lincoln High Theatre, which will include "Radium Girls," "Space Girl" and the musical "Mamma Mia."

In-person and livestream tickets are available at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.

