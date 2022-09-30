LHS Theatre opens 2022-23 season with 'The SeussOdyssey'

Lincoln High School Theatre will present "The SeussOdyssey" at the Ted Sorensen Theatre Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Homer's "Odyssey" is transformed into the style of Dr. Seuss. Complete with a Cyclops ("Oh, the sights you can spy with only one eye!"), the slaughter of the suitors acted out with teddy bears, and the sorceress Circe serving up crew members with a side of green eggs, "The SeussOdyssey" is a hilarious and speedy reimagining of the classic epic.

The cast of 38 features Jude Kroeze as Odysseus; Ghostt Snyder and Avery Kirkland as Narrators 1 and 2, respectively; as well as 35 students working on technical aspects of the show.

Director Molly Thomas said, “The play offers our students the opportunity to have fun with a staple of classic literature. This reimagining of Homer’s 'Odyssey' through the lens of Dr. Seuss is a chance for the whole family to be entertained.”

Student director Cate Frederick is particularly fond of the teddy bear battle sequence. “We collected a lot of teddy bears. Let’s just say that we are not able to return them in the same condition,” she said.

The family-friendly show is free and open to all ages.

"The SeussOdyssey" opens a wide-ranging season for Lincoln High Theatre, which will include "Radium Girls," "Space Girl" and the musical "Mamma Mia."

In-person and livestream tickets are available at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.