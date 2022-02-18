LHS students to present 'Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella' Feb. 24-26

The Lincoln High School Theatre Department will present three shows of "Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella" from LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theatre on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24 and 25, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.

The cast of 35 features junior Jocelyn Tisdale portraying Cinderella, senior Zeph Siebler as the Prince, junior Olivia Vanderford as the Godmother and junior Cate Frederick as the Stepmother in the classic fairy-tale musical.

In-person tickets start at $5 plus service fee and are available at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com. All audience members over age 2 must wear a mask. A livestream of the Friday performance is also available for those unable to attend in person.

LHS Theatre is known for its student involvement and leadership in productions. Cinderella features a 22-piece orchestra and more than 30 student technicians coordinating all aspects of the show including lights, sound, costumes, set, makeup/hair and public relations.

“Our students are excited to welcome audiences back to live musical theatre with this classic show,” said Molly Thomas, LHS Theatre director. “Our school’s talented instrumental, vocal, theatre and art students have worked hard to create beautiful live theatre for all ages.”

Families are encouraged to arrive early for children’s activities. The LHS Student Theatre Board will have original artwork available on a silent auction to raise funds for the theatre program.

Students will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein version of Cinderella, originally created for television but eventually produced on Broadway in 2013. Timeless and magical, Cinderella is the heartfelt tale of a girl who went from cleaning the fireplace cinders to connecting with her prince. The show features several classic songs made famous in 1957 when Julie Andrews, portraying Cinderella, performed to 100 million television viewers on a single night.

