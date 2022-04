The public is invited to Lincoln High School on Sunday, April 3, from 1-4 p.m. as staff and students will host an open house to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.

The open house will include student-guided tours of the building, an art show in the media center, a video interview booth and a look through the archives as curated by the media center. In addition, there will be brief remarks in the Ted Sorensen Theater from 1-1:15 p.m.