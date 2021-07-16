LHS class of '65 reunion Aug. 27-28

Lincoln High School's Class of 1965 is planning a reunion Aug. 27-28 after last year's reunion was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reunion weekend will begin Friday evening, Aug. 27, at the Sesostris Shrine Temple, 1050 Saltillo Road, and continue Aug. 28 at the Champions Club west of Memorial Stadium at 707 Stadium Drive.
For more details, call Laura Tegtmeier at 402-430-2633.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today