 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LHS class of '65 reunion Aug. 27-28
0 Comments

LHS class of '65 reunion Aug. 27-28

  • 0

Lincoln High School's Class of 1965 is planning a reunion Aug. 27-28 after last year's reunion was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion weekend will begin Friday evening, Aug. 27, at the Sesostris Shrine Temple, 1050 Saltillo Road, and continue Aug. 28 at the Champions Club west of Memorial Stadium at 707 Stadium Drive.

For more details, call Laura Tegtmeier at 402-430-2633.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News