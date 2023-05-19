The Lincoln Housing Authority (LHA) hosted an open house Wednesday to celebrate completion of an affordable home at 3401 N. 51st St., built by Lincoln Northeast High School students during the 2022-23 academic year.

The students, their instructor, contractor and LHA staff worked tirelessly to finish the home by the end of the school year. Generous financial contributions made by the Sowers Club of Nebraska Foundation, Lienemann Charitable Foundation and Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation also made the project possible.

The home was built by LNE students under the supervision of instructor Bob Freese. The three-bedroom, two-bath house has approximately 1,200 square feet of living space and includes a two-stall, attached garage. A total of 29 houses have been built by LNE students since creation of the residential construction program in 1994.

Homes built by LNE students are sold to LHA tenants at an affordable price under the Housing Authority’s lease/purchase home ownership program.

Lincoln Public Schools’ residential construction program provides students the opportunity to learn about and explore their talents in construction trades as a potential career, and at the same time, generates a much-needed affordable housing unit. Students frame in the house, install siding and roof sheathing, apply foundation insulation coating and interior painting, install doors and complete finish carpentry work.

LHA funds pay for excavating the basement, pouring the foundation, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and concrete work, all of which are subcontracted out. The general contractor for this year’s house is Burt Muehling, owner of Muehling Homes.

Students who worked on building the home are Jaafer Al Haider, Adam Al-Janabi, Justin Chambers, Evan Glantz, Kaleb Hunt, Sirius Johnson, Anthony Mumford, Miguel Pesina, Sam Roberts and Reigan Price.