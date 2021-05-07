Lebita, Zuloaga awarded Glenn Korff artist/scholar awards

Glenn Korff Distinguished Undergraduate and Graduate Artist/Scholar honors were awarded as part of the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music Honors Day Convocation April 29 in an online celebration.

Sean Lebita won the Undergraduate award, and Florencia Zuloaga won the Graduate award, which recognize and reward excellence in performance and/or scholarship in the Glenn Korff School of Music.

Lebita is a junior Piano Performance major at UNL who started playing piano in 2007. At UNL, he has focused on studying under Dr. Paul Barnes as a classical pianist and an active chamber musician. He won the Nebraska MTNA Young Artist competition for piano in 2018.

Despite his studies being mostly classical focused, Lebita continues to play jazz at UNL. He is the pianist for the UNL Jazz Orchestra, plays with the undergraduate and graduate jazz combos and performs with the Prism Trio. He is also an active church musician who has served various parishes.

Lebita's diverse skill set allows him to play many different roles as a pianist. He also plays various gigs around the Lincoln-Omaha area. He is a collegiate member of the Lincoln Music Teachers Association and works with fellow pianists and teaches online.