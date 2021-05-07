Lebita, Zuloaga awarded Glenn Korff artist/scholar awards

Glenn Korff Distinguished Undergraduate and Graduate Artist/Scholar honors were awarded as part of the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music Honors Day Convocation April 29 in an online celebration.
Sean Lebita won the Undergraduate award, and Florencia Zuloaga won the Graduate award, which recognize and reward excellence in performance and/or scholarship in the Glenn Korff School of Music.
Lebita is a junior Piano Performance major at UNL who started playing piano in 2007. At UNL, he has focused on studying under Dr. Paul Barnes as a classical pianist and an active chamber musician. He won the Nebraska MTNA Young Artist competition for piano in 2018.
Despite his studies being mostly classical focused, Lebita continues to play jazz at UNL. He is the pianist for the UNL Jazz Orchestra, plays with the undergraduate and graduate jazz combos and performs with the Prism Trio. He is also an active church musician who has served various parishes.
Lebita's diverse skill set allows him to play many different roles as a pianist. He also plays various gigs around the Lincoln-Omaha area. He is a collegiate member of the Lincoln Music Teachers Association and works with fellow pianists and teaches online.
A native of Argentina, pianist Florencia Zuloaga is a versatile performer who thrives at the intersections of classical, Latin-American and jazz genres. She is pursuing a Doctorate in Music Arts at UNL with an emphasis on Piano Performance with guidance by pianist Paul Barnes. Zuloaga completed a Master in Piano Performance at the University of Arkansas, where she studied with acclaimed pianist Jura Margulis, and a Graduate Certificate under the guidance of Dr. Tomoko Kashiwagi.
As a member of the Jazz Combo at the University of Arkansas, Zuloaga toured across the state and performed at the 2019 Network Jazz Conference in Reno, Nevada. Having played in the principal venues of Buenos Aires, she has won several piano competitions in her home country.
Zuloaga graduated with honors from the “Manuel de Falla” Music Conservatory in Buenos Aires and holds a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance from the National Arts University (Argentina).
Zuloaga's doctoral research project involves works by Argentinean women composers, featuring the recent USA Premiere of the Piano Sonata (1938) by composer Lita Spena (1904-1989). She has appeared as a presenter and performer in multiple music conferences in Buenos Aires, including the II National Piano Conference in Argentina (2014).