LEAR offers scholarships to education majors

The Lincoln Education Association Retired Teachers (LEAR) and Union Bank are offering up to four $1,000 scholarships to Lincoln Public Schools graduates who are university education majors.

Scholarships will be given in the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023 before the recipients student teach. Applications may be obtained from the counseling centers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Doane College and Union College, or from the Lincoln Education Association office, 4920 Normal Blvd.