LEA-Retired teachers and Union Bank offer scholarships

The LEA-Retired teachers and Union Bank are offering four scholarships.

Requirements include:

Must be a Lincoln Public Schools graduate;

Must be an education major; and

Must be student teaching fall of 2023 or spring of 2024.

The scholarship will be awarded during the immediate year or semester before student teaching. The scholarship is to be used the semester of student teaching. Scholarships will be awarded at an LEA-Retired member luncheon.

Applications may be obtained from the counseling centers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Doane College, or from the Lincoln Education Association office, 4920 Normal Blvd. Applications are due April 1 and should be sent to Mary Lou Sandell, 6335 O St., #129, Lincoln, NE 68510.