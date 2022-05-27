 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEA-R awards student teacher scholarships

The Lincoln Education Association-Retired organization and Union Bank awarded four $1,000 scholarships May 18 to Lincoln Public Schools graduates who will be student teaching starting this fall. The scholarship recipients are (front, from left) La'Rae Pickens-Bonebright of Lincoln High School, and Makenzie Haskins-Rowe, Ashley Kallhoff and Jordan De Voogd, all of Lincoln Southwest. Back, from left, are Barb Hetcko, scholarship co-chair; Margie Nowak, LEA-Retired president; Jim Baumann, Union Bank; and Mary Lou Sandell, scholarship co-chair.

