Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP) annually awards scholarships to graduating seniors in the Lincoln area who plan to pursue a career in education. This year's recipients of the $1,000 scholarships are Kylie Hansen from Lincoln East High School and Rema Al Neamah from Lincoln East High School and the Career Academy.

Hansen was presented with her scholarship at the group's May meeting by Scholarship Chairman Gayle Alexander. She plans to attend Peru State College and major in education.

Al Neamah, who plans to pursue a degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was unable to be present for the scholarship presentation.