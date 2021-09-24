LARSP members contribute 15K community service hours

Despite the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, retired educators and school personnel from the Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP) continued to impact the Lincoln community by contributing 15,183 community service hours to multiple generations from May 2020 to April 2021.

This volunteer service equates to a contribution of $433,322.82 to the local area, according to Billie Bussman, LARSP community service chair.

The number of volunteer hours for working with children totaled 6,842, amounting to a contribution of $195,270.68. Volunteer hours for other community services totaled 8,341, amounting to a contribution valued at $238,052.14. Based on figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the estimated value of volunteer time for 2021 is $28.54 per hour.

LARSP members work with youth, assist in the classroom and serve as special advocates, mentors and tutors. Many volunteers also serve older adults through organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local hospitals and care facilities, the Lied Center for Performing Arts and the Lincoln Community Playhouse. This year, they made masks and assisted seniors by procuring groceries and providing rides to doctor appointments during the pandemic.

LARSP members also raise funds for scholarships for high school seniors who are pursuing a career in education, and make donations to numerous philanthropic organizations in the Lincoln community. As a group and as individuals, they contributed funds to help restore the Cascade Fountain, which was a project originally created by the Lincoln Area Retired Teachers Association in 1978 as a lasting memorial to honor Nebraska educators for their dedication and commitment to providing excellence in education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0