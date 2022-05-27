 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LARSP donates to North Star food pantry

Barbara Pester, case manager at Lincoln North Star High School, stands by protein bars and breakfast bars collected and donated this spring by Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel members for North Star’s food pantry. A total of 1,519 bars were donated to meet the needs of students at the school. Community service is a major focus of LARSP. Each year, members participate in service projects to benefit children and the Lincoln community. In December, they donated stuffed animals to the Haxby's Bears Project.

