LARSP donates to local programs that benefit youth
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra has named flutist Paige Michaud as its Young Artist Competition winner for the 2021-22 season.
Dr. Paul Barnes has been named as the Nebraska Music Teachers Association Foundation Fellow for 2022. He will be honored with the other state …
New camps include roller skating, zoo design and culinary
More than 300 local high school students will gather at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., to perform Abendmusik's 50th ann…
The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) will host a Piano Master Class for students in grades 8-12 at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, in O'Do…