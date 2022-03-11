 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LARSP donates to local programs that benefit youth

Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP) Co-Presidents Pam Ford and Jan Stamper presented $300 checks March 7 to each of six local programs that focus on furthering the education, enrichment and well-being of children and youth within Lincoln and Lancaster County. Pictured receiving the donations from LARSP presenters are (from left) Paul Yates of "I've Got a Name," Paige Piper of the Child Advocacy Center, LARSP Co-President Jan Stamper, Pam Dineen of Mourning Hope, LARSP Co-President Pam Ford and Willie Shafer of Willie's Underwear Project. Not pictured: Deb Rasmussen of Lincoln Education Association "Harvest of Books" and Bill Michener of Lighthouse.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY PAT ETHERTON

