Kubicek receives March Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Sherry Kubicek of Ceresco as winner of the March “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Kubicek has volunteered with Lancaster County 4-H for 34 years. She has been superintendent of the 4-H Dairy/Pygmy Goat Show at the Lancaster County Super Fair for eight years. Previously, she was leader of the Freedom Riders and Wee Amigos horse clubs and a member of the Horse Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) committee. She also served as a superintendent of several 4-H horse shows at the Lancaster County Super Fair, including Western, English, Dressage and Jumping shows.

“I love working with kids and animals,” Kubicek says. “My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is meeting 4-H’ers and asking them about their animals, and seeing the pride and joy in their faces when they talk with me about their animals.”

