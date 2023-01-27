Knecht premiere to be featured at Bailey faculty recital Tuesday

UNL Glenn Korff School of Music flute professor John Bailey will present his faculty recital “Something Old, Something New” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Westbrook Recital Hall room 119.

Bailey will be joined on three pieces by Christopher Marks, fortepiano and piano, and on one piece by Suna Gunther, soprano.

“My recital contains some standards in the flute repertoire, plus a world premiere,” Bailey said. “All are melodic, interesting works, and the entire program lasts about an hour.”

The program will include the world premiere of Kurt Knecht’s “Sonata for flute and piano.” Knecht received his D.M.A. in composition in 2009 from UNL and is an active performer and composer in Kansas City. His D.M.A. document, “Missa Prolationem,” won the Folsom prize for the most outstanding doctoral dissertation in the University of Nebraska system. He received his B.M. in piano performance and theory from the University of Tampa and the M.M. in composition from Southern Methodist University.

The program also includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Serenade, op. 41,” where Bailey will be joined by Marks on fortepiano, a precursor to the modern piano that Beethoven knew.

Gunther will join him on Albert Roussel’s “Deux Poèmes de Ronsard, op. 26.”

Rounding out the program will be André Caplet’s “Rêverie et petite valse.”

Bailey is the Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music (flute) and a member of the Moran Woodwind Quintet, the resident faculty quintet in the Glenn Korff School of Music. He is principal flutist with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra. He is also an active recitalist, lecturer and masterclass teacher. He was president of the National Flute Association in 2003-2004. For more information on Bailey, visit https://go.unl.edu/bailey.

Marks is professor of music in organ and associate dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. With his series of recordings of music by Seth Bingham and his many performances on historic American instruments, Marks has gained a reputation as an expert in American organ music old and new. For more information on Marks, visit https://go.unl.edu/marks.

Gunther is assistant professor of music in voice. She began her applied voice teaching career at Berea College in Kentucky while simultaneously serving as coach and pianist at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. She has also taught at the University of North Dakota and the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. She joined the Glenn Korff School of Music faculty in 2021. As a performer, she spent the past decade as a “cultural ambassador” of the U.S. State Department. For more on Gunther, visit https://go.unl.edu/gunther.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.