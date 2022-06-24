Kids and Mental Health: The more they move, the better their mood

Recently, several studies have been published examining the impact of the pandemic on the mental and emotional health of children. The American Psychological Association has said that children’s mental health is in crisis, and the American Academy of Pediatrics has called it a “national emergency.”

School-Based Mental Health Interventions. After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental illness and the demand for child psychological services are at an all-time high. While some children benefited from changes like remote learning, others are facing a mental health crisis. Child health experts are recommending more school-based mental health interventions to help deal with the crisis – a welcome and needed approach. But there is also something basic we can deploy – right now.

Role of Fitness, Exercise on Child Well-Being. According to a recent research review of 114 studies published in Sports Medicine, physical activity has a significant effect on the mental health of children and adolescents ages 6 to 18. The studies demonstrate that on average, young people who exercise more have lower levels of depression, stress and psychological distress, and higher levels of positive self-image, life satisfaction and psychological well-being.

Specifically, says a study published by the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, “As well as improving symptoms of poor mental health during adolescence, there is also evidence that exercise exerts a protective effect and may reduce the incidence of mental illnesses such as depression and psychosis in the future.” One study found that 6- to 8-year-olds who got more exercise had fewer symptoms of major depressive disorder two years later.

Staying Active, Physical Education in Schools, Sports. Not only did child mental health deteriorate during the pandemic, but childhood obesity rates rose. Experts say much of that increase can be attributed to schools being closed and children not having access to P.E. classes, equipment and play areas they ordinarily would use.

Rebecca Dudovitz, MD, associate professor of general pediatrics, says physical education classes are critical for helping children maintain their overall health, adding, “Exercise is a key component for recovering from and preventing obesity, and it’s a key part of coping with and preventing mental health problems.”

The More They Move, the Better Their Mood. With fewer hours of P.E. in schools the past few years even pre-pandemic, getting kids involved in sports or any kind of active play is crucial to helping maintain their physical and mental health, especially during the summer when fitness levels in kids typically decrease – and especially this summer, after a couple years of pandemic inactivity and comfort food.

And “sports” doesn’t have to mean organized sports, nor does exercise have to mean going to the gym. With rising costs and families struggling financially these days, finding low- and no-cost ways of keeping kids active can be key. Getting them moving is what’s important. Walking the dog, biking the trails, running in the sprinklers, playing hoops in the driveway, gardening and yard work count.

Find dozens of innovative ways to keep kids active by visiting the “At Home Resources” page on the HealthyLincoln.org website. Because for kids, the more they move, the better their mood.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.

