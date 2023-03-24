Lancaster County 4-H is proud to announce Trevor Kauer of Lincoln as winner of the March “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Trevor has volunteered with 4-H for nearly 10 years in three states, including three years in Nebraska. He became involved with Lancaster County 4-H while he was a graduate student at University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

He has presented several food science workshops which have been very popular with youth, including, “Slime, Jelly Worms & Goo.” Trevor’s first workshop in spring 2020 pivoted from being in-person to Zoom. He has also presented food science workshops at 4-H Clover College.

In addition, Trevor has judged 4-H food & nutrition and clothing exhibits at the Lancaster County Super Fair, as well as the Public Service Announcement Contest.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because it helps me stay connected to my community, and give back to the 4-H programs that I grew up with,” Trevor says. “I get to share and teach the same skills that I learned in 4-H when I was their age. Things like food science, public speaking and sewing skills are so important to learn at a young age, so they can develop over a lifetime! I really enjoy that impact I can have on kids today.”