Junior Saltdogs League awards 2 scholarships
The Junior Saltdogs League has awarded $500 scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year to two former players. Owen Jensen, a Lincoln North Star graduate, will attend Duke University, and Boston Mansheim, a Lincoln East graduate, will attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Owen Jensen

Boston Mansheim

