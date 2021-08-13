Junior Saltdogs Baseball returned in 2021

The Junior Saltdogs League’s mission is to provide an opportunity for youth from Lincoln and the surrounding area to play and learn the game of baseball, improve their skills and confidence, and develop self-respect and respect for others, within a safe and fun environment.
It has been an interesting year for the Lincoln Youth Baseball Organization (doing business as the Junior Saltdogs League). We weren’t quite sure what to expect for the 2021 season. There have been many challenges over the past 18-24 months.
Deciding not to have a 2020 season was one the hardest decisions our board has ever had to make. We knew if we played, we would have many families upset with us; if we canceled, we would have the same outcome. At all times, the driving force for the season being canceled was player health and safety.
Fast forward to 2021
The Lincoln Junior Saltdogs League offered seven divisions in 2021: T-Ball (U6); Machine Pitch (U8); Player Pitch for U10, U12, U14 and U17; and Homer’s Heroes.
We did have to make some modifications to our U6-U17 divisions. The decision was made to move from in-person registration to online. We felt this was one effort to minimize large-group gatherings. It went very well, and we do not foresee changing that process going forward.
In addition, we decided to shorten the game time from 1 hour, 50 minutes to 1 hour, 30 minutes. We did that to minimize the number of spectators entering and exiting the complex at one given time. The board will review that modification in the off-season.
We also extended the age limit from 16 to 17 in our older division. We wanted to give those players who did not get to play in 2020 another year of baseball. The board will discuss whether to change it back to U16 or extend to U17. Picture ID’s and player passes are a few things that may be added to our program.
The season ended with some exciting and competitive championship games. It is fun to watch how the teams progress from the beginning of the season to tournament time. We want to extend our gratitude to all our volunteer coaches, team parents, players, umpires, field prep, site directors, commissioners, board members and sponsors. It takes a lot of teamwork and preparation to make our season a success.
Thank you
A BIG THANKS to our sponsors for their generosity. The sponsorship dollars help keep player costs down. Those funds enable us to annually upgrade our equipment, provide player insurance, provide two umpires for U10 through U17 leagues, have site directors at the complexes and use local ballfields.
We are very fortunate to have those sponsorship dollars. We would not be able to provide those benefits without that assistance. That is why wearing the JSL caps and jerseys is so important to our organization. That is just one way for us to salute our sponsors!
Now that the season has ended, we will begin reviewing the 2021 season. We are always looking for sponsors, board members and volunteers. Please consider being a part of our organization! It’s a great way to spend time with your players, enjoy the outdoors and have fun being part of a team.
If you would like more information about our program and the 2022 season, go to www.jrsaltdogs.com.