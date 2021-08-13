Junior Saltdogs Baseball returned in 2021

In addition, we decided to shorten the game time from 1 hour, 50 minutes to 1 hour, 30 minutes. We did that to minimize the number of spectators entering and exiting the complex at one given time. The board will review that modification in the off-season.

We also extended the age limit from 16 to 17 in our older division. We wanted to give those players who did not get to play in 2020 another year of baseball. The board will discuss whether to change it back to U16 or extend to U17. Picture ID’s and player passes are a few things that may be added to our program.

The season ended with some exciting and competitive championship games. It is fun to watch how the teams progress from the beginning of the season to tournament time. We want to extend our gratitude to all our volunteer coaches, team parents, players, umpires, field prep, site directors, commissioners, board members and sponsors. It takes a lot of teamwork and preparation to make our season a success.

Thank you

A BIG THANKS to our sponsors for their generosity. The sponsorship dollars help keep player costs down. Those funds enable us to annually upgrade our equipment, provide player insurance, provide two umpires for U10 through U17 leagues, have site directors at the complexes and use local ballfields.