Join the ‘bright side’ as a camp assistant

Bright Lights is inviting teens and adults to “Come Over to the Bright Side” this summer by signing on to be a camp assistant.

With 90-plus in-person camps scheduled, nearly 200 camp assistants are needed. Positions are open to students who have completed eighth grade and up, as well as adults. Camp topics range from cupcake decorating to literature, and from ukulele playing to weather watching.

Camp assistants will have opportunities to gain resume experience, earn service hours, explore hands-on learning with campers and potentially share their specific interests. Particular areas of expertise welcome include robotics, sewing, music, archery, and science/engineering.

Bright Lights’ unique half-day and full-day camps are offered during June and July at Holmes Elementary School, 5230 Sumner Ave., and at several other community sites. Camp dates are June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28-July 2 and July 12-16, with morning and afternoon camp assistant shifts available. Most camp assistants are assigned to one weeklong half-day camp, while others request multiple assignments.

Camp assistant registration opens March 2. Visit www.BrightLights.org/assistants for a camp schedule, a more complete position description and registration information. Contact Jodi Fuson at campassist@brightlights.org or 402-420-1115, ext. 49 with questions.

