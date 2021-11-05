Jo Riecker-Karl receives NMTA Service Award

Jo Riecker-Karl received a Service Award at the annual Awards Luncheon Oct. 22 for her volunteer work with the Nebraska Music Teachers Association and the Lincoln Music Teachers Association.

Riecker-Karl was raised on a farm by Chapman, Nebraska. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse where music was considered an important part of the curriculum and most days began with singing. Both parents engaged her and her six siblings in recreational music-making in the home, listening to beautiful music, and encouraged participation in church and high school music.

Riecker-Karl received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney specializing in K-12 Vocal and Instrumental Education, and took post-graduate classes at UNK and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 1999, she established Karl Music Studio offering piano, guitar, singing, theory and composition.

For over 20 years, Riecker-Karl has served on the LMTA Board of Directors in various positions, including president, treasurer and program director, and is currently serving consecutive terms as chair of LMTA publicity and chair of the LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP). She was one of the founders of the award-winning LMTA-MOP, which offers low-cost lessons, instruments and their upkeep, music scores and performance opportunities for children in need.