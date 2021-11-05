Jo Riecker-Karl receives NMTA Service Award

Jo Riecker-Karl received a Service Award at the annual Awards Luncheon Oct. 22 for her volunteer work with the Nebraska Music Teachers Association and the Lincoln Music Teachers Association.
Riecker-Karl was raised on a farm by Chapman, Nebraska. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse where music was considered an important part of the curriculum and most days began with singing. Both parents engaged her and her six siblings in recreational music-making in the home, listening to beautiful music, and encouraged participation in church and high school music.
Riecker-Karl received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney specializing in K-12 Vocal and Instrumental Education, and took post-graduate classes at UNK and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 1999, she established Karl Music Studio offering piano, guitar, singing, theory and composition.
For over 20 years, Riecker-Karl has served on the LMTA Board of Directors in various positions, including president, treasurer and program director, and is currently serving consecutive terms as chair of LMTA publicity and chair of the LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP). She was one of the founders of the award-winning LMTA-MOP, which offers low-cost lessons, instruments and their upkeep, music scores and performance opportunities for children in need.
She has served on the Nebraska Music Teachers Association Board of Directors for over 15 years as NMTA publicity chair in addition to a term on the NMTA Executive Committee as secretary/newsletter editor.
The Young Lincoln Performers, her student performing group, has regularly volunteered to entertain in hospitals and nursing homes for over 20 years and has received the Madonna Spirit Award. Riecker-Karl is also a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association International – Nebraska Chapter, the Living Stones Praise Band, and serves on the General Board of the Heritage League of Lincoln, presently serving as co-chair of the Arts and Culture Department and the Publications/Communications Standing Committee.
She has placed in seven LMTA Composition Contests in the Teacher Division. She was honored at the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Conference in Chicago as the 2014 MTNA Foundation Fellow from Nebraska for her contributions to music.
Jo lives in Lincoln with her husband Randy Karl who is retired.