Jennifer Johansen named Educator of the Month

Leadership Harbor has named Jennifer Johansen, a strings teacher at Arnold Elementary School, Fredstrom Elementary School and Schoo Middle School, as Educator of the Month.

“Jennifer is an outstanding teacher and leader, both in the school and in the community,” her nominator said. “She has grown her programs in the school to fantastic sizes because of her commitment to the students and their progress. She is an educator among educators, and is always willing to help and collaborate with others.”

“From all of us at Leadership Harbor, our partners, and your students and colleagues, congratulations Jennifer,” said Chris Hansen of Leadership Harbor at the award ceremony. “Our community is better because of the leader you are in and outside of your schools.”

Leadership Harbor accepts nominations for the Educator of the Month award from students past and present, parents, administrators and peers/colleagues of outstanding leaders in education. From the classroom to the office, the cafeteria to the bus, specialists and paras to custodians and everyone in between - great leaders deserve recognition.

If you know of an educator who is a leader, someone making a difference in and for our community, you can nominate him/her at www.leadershipharbor.com/educator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0