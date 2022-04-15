Jazz Giants: Tribute to Black composers April 23

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will present Jazz Giants: A Tribute to Black Composers, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Pius X High School, 6000 A St.
This educational concert for Jazz Appreciation Month in April will feature tunes such as "Take the 'A' Train," "Concerto for Cootie," "Things Ain't What They Used to Be," "Four," "Sophisticated Lady" and more.
Admission is free with first-come, first-served seating. Sponsored by the Music Performance Trust Fund. For more information, visit www.artsincorporated.org/njo or call 402-477-8446.