James Blake receives April Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named James Blake of Lincoln as winner of the April Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Blake has gone above and beyond his duties as director of strategic initiatives and focus programs at Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) to help with 4-H school enrichment programs. For seven years, he has worked with Lancaster County 4-H staff to coordinate the delivery of these programs for LPS.

“Through my unique role in LPS overseeing K–12 science curriculum from 2014 to 2020, I have worked closely with 4-H as part of my day job,” Blake said.

Examples in elementary curriculum include the Lancaster County Embryology 4-H school enrichment program and the Garbology and Earth Wellness Festival.

"With high school, we have the potential to partner with 4-H as we design the Early College and Career STEM program at Northeast opening fall of 2022," Blake added. "I appreciate the hands-on experience that 4-H brings to LPS students. When I go out and observe the 4-H staff presenting to elementary students, they always bring with them a component of discovery and curiosity.”

