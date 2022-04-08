It's time to register for swimming lessons, swim/dive teams

Registration has opened for Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department swimming lessons and swim/dive team league. Registration is available online at lincoln.ne.gov/pools or at the Aquatics Office, second floor, 1225 F St.

Swim and dive league is for youth ages 6 to 18. Enrollment is limited to 100 per team, and early registration is suggested. Registration is $71 for either team. Registering a child for both teams is an additional $25. There is a $5 discount for each additional child in either team.

Swim teams are planned at Ballard, Eden, Highlands, Irvingdale, Star City Shores, University Place and Woods pools. Dive teams are planned at Eden, Irvingdale, University Place and Woods pools. Practice begins June 6. The season ends with the All-City meets on July 21 (dive teams) and July 23 (swim teams).

Parker’s Swim Lessons is a multi-week swimming program taught at Arnold Heights, Ballard, Eden, Highlands, Irvingdale, Star City Shores, University Place and Woods pools. Registration is $60 per child. Sessions and times vary by location. Not all locations offer all levels or times. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools for pool schedules or call the Aquatics Office at 402-441-7960.

Sessions include:

• Parent and child – 18 years and older, 6 to 36 months;

• Preschool – ages 3 to 5 years; and

• Levels 1 to 5 – ages 6 years and older.

Need-based scholarships are available to qualified families for leagues and lessons. For more information, contact the Aquatics Office at 402-441-7960.

City pools are open May 28 through Aug. 14. Locations and phone numbers are:

• Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829;

• Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898;

• Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826;

• Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827;

• Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828;

• Woods, 33rd and J streets, 402-441-7782;

• Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800;

• University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834; and

• Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670.

For more information on Parks and Recreation public pools, visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.

