The Parks and Recreation Department will open registration at 9 a.m. Monday, April 3, for swim and dive team leagues. Swim lesson registration opens Monday, May 1.

Registration is available online at lincoln.ne.gov/pools or at the Aquatics Office, second floor, 1225 F St.

• Swim and dive leagues are for youth ages 6-18. Enrollment is limited to 100 per team, and early registration is suggested. Registration is $71 for swim or dive teams. Registering a child for both teams is an additional $25. There is a $5 discount for each additional child on either team.

Swim teams are planned at Ballard, Belmont, Eden, Highlands, Irvingdale, Star City Shores, University Place and Woods pools. Dive teams are planned at Eden, Irvingdale, University Place and Woods pools. Practice begins June 5. The season ends with the All-City meets July 21 (dive and swim) and July 22 (swim).

• Parker’s Swim Lessons is a multi-week swimming program taught at most pools. Levels taught include parent and child (age 6-36 months), preschool (age 3-5 years), and levels 1 to 5 (age 6 and older). Registration is $60 per child. Sessions of levels and class times vary by location. Not all locations offer all levels or times. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools for schedules or call the Aquatics Office at 402-441-7960.

Need-based scholarships are available to qualified families for both leagues and lessons. For more details, call the Aquatics Office at 402-441-7960.

City pools are open May 29 through Aug. 13. Locations and phone numbers are as follows:

• Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829;

• Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898;

• Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826;

• Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827;

• Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828;

• Woods, 33rd and J streets, 402-441-7782;

• Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800;

• University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834; and

• Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670.

For more information on Parks and Recreation public pools, visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.