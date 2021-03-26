It's time to enroll for YMCA summer camps

At the end of summer, families want to hear that their child had “the best summer ever.” To help make that happen, the YMCA of Lincoln is offering both day and overnight camps, keeping kids and teens adventurous, active, engaged and healthy all summer.
YMCA camp programs offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, discover new interests and create friendships that last a lifetime.
“It’s imperative that kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer. Summer camp is a wonderful way to ensure that,” said Kim Pair, associate executive director of the Cooper YMCA. “In our day camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and having fun.”
The Y offers day camps throughout the summer for kids entering Kindergarten through eighth grade. Parents can sign up for the entire summer or choose the weeks that work in their schedule. For more information including pricing and specific schedules, visit YMCALincoln.org/SummerDayCamp or contact your local YMCA branch.
YMCA Camp Kitaki
Looking for an overnight camp experience? Located halfway between Lincoln and Omaha, YMCA Camp Kitaki activities include archery, campfires, a climbing tower, zipline, ropes challenge course, swimming, canoeing, kayaking and more. Every activity at camp is designed to challenge and teach but made to be fun and delivered in a safe, natural environment.
“As kids grow, overnight camp is a vital step toward independence. Our campers practice self-responsibility as they navigate living at camp for a week, making friends and just being a kid – all under the supervision of young adult positive role models,” said Jason Smith, executive director of YMCA Camp Kitaki. “A week of camp at Kitaki is a week of creating lifelong memories and growing in self-confidence. After a year of too much screen time, every camper needs the opportunity for the outdoor adventures and real world connections that camp provides.”
Weeklong overnight camps are offered for ages 7 to 17, and half-week camps for campers ages 7 to 9.
Summer sessions are enrolling now. For more details and to register, visit YMCACampKitaki.org.
To ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, YMCA of Lincoln and YMCA Camp Kitaki offer financial assistance and scholarships to make camp more affordable and accessible.