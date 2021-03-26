It's time to enroll for YMCA summer camps

At the end of summer, families want to hear that their child had “the best summer ever.” To help make that happen, the YMCA of Lincoln is offering both day and overnight camps, keeping kids and teens adventurous, active, engaged and healthy all summer.

YMCA camp programs offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, discover new interests and create friendships that last a lifetime.

“It’s imperative that kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer. Summer camp is a wonderful way to ensure that,” said Kim Pair, associate executive director of the Cooper YMCA. “In our day camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and having fun.”

The Y offers day camps throughout the summer for kids entering Kindergarten through eighth grade. Parents can sign up for the entire summer or choose the weeks that work in their schedule. For more information including pricing and specific schedules, visit YMCALincoln.org/SummerDayCamp or contact your local YMCA branch.

YMCA Camp Kitaki