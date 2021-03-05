It'd time to apply for Shildneck Young Artist Competition

The Lincoln Municipal Band is hosting the 28th annual John Shildneck Young Artist Competition. The winning Young Artist will perform as a soloist with the LMB in a summer 2021 concert.

The competition is open to musicians, middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before July 11, 2021, and perform on woodwind, brass, percussion or string instruments, as well as vocalists. Those auditioning must be residents of Nebraska or currently studying with a Nebraska teacher.

For the preliminary round, competitors must submit a recorded audition of the piece they wish to play with the band as an MP3 via email, as well as a completed application form and $5 non-refundable fee. The solo must be available with band accompaniment. Applications and recordings must be received by noon Wednesday, March 31, and finalists will be notified by Monday, April 12. Finalists will be invited to a live audition at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

The winner will receive a $400 prize, the opportunity to perform with the Lincoln Municipal Band at the first summer concert on Sunday, July 11 at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell at Antelope Park, and recognition in the program. The runner-up will receive a $100 prize and recognition in the program.

For more information, contact the Lincoln Municipal Band business office at 402-477-7899 or email lmb@artsincorporated.org. Application forms are available to download at www.dropbox.com/s/kz9d6tn47olqfez/20-21%20Brochure%20Flyer.pdf?dl=0

