It’s never too late to learn to play piano

Learning to play the piano can be an enriching and highly rewarding experience. To all adults out there who have always wanted to play the piano, Dr. Brenda Wristen, professor of piano and piano pedagogy in UNL’s Glenn Korff School of Music, has something to say: It’s never too late to learn.

Wristen is supervising the Community Piano Experience. This program offers group piano classes that help students develop basic music reading and piano-playing skills.

Students who have never played the piano (or have forgotten their lessons from childhood) will be enrolled in the beginning class on Tuesday evenings. Students with some established piano and music reading skills will be enrolled in the intermediate class on Thursday evenings.

The beginning class will start Sept. 13 and end Dec. 6 (excluding Oct. 18 and Nov. 22) and will be team-taught by Wristen and her UNL piano pedagogy student interns. The intermediate class will begin Sept. 15 and end Dec. 1 (excluding Nov. 24) and will be taught by Rebekah Stiles, the program's assistant coordinator.

Each class will have a maximum of 16 students and take place in the Westbrook Music Building on the UNL city campus. Classes will be weekly from 5:30-7 p.m.

“This is a really wonderful opportunity for adults in and around Lincoln to learn more about music and improve their piano skills in a fun, low-pressure environment,” says Wristen.

The class costs $175, which includes 11 weeks of instruction, a textbook and all additional materials.

For more information, contact Rebekah Stiles by visiting https://sites.google.com/site/lincolncommunitypiano/, emailing lincoln.cpe@gmail.com or calling 267-500-3168. Registration deadline is Aug. 31.