Isabelle Driewer receives P.E.O. STAR scholarship

Isabelle Driewer, a senior at Gretna High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR scholarship from the P.E.O. sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AI of Lincoln.

Driewer is president of her school’s Engineering Club, Science Club, a member of the National Society and active in Jazz Band, German Club and Chess Club. She will attend Rice University in Houston, Texas, in the fall.

The P.E.O. STAR scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships to exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Chapter AI has been a part of the Lincoln community since it was organized in 1903.