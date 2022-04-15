“We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget they are someone today.” - Stacia Tauscher

That quote has become a source of inspiration for Kelly Lauer, whose nonprofit foundation has helped nearly 2,500 school children in Lincoln feel good about looking good.

Something as simple as a change of clothing can change a child’s outlook on life.

It all started in 2018, when Lauer and her husband, Dr. Dave Lauer, formed the White Cane Foundation. Their goal: to make sure elementary school students have the basic items they need to succeed, such as new school clothing, coats, shoes and personal-hygiene items. Each gift package was valued at about $50.

What has transpired since then has been pretty special.

More schools, bigger bundles

Committed to lending a helping hand, the Lauers initially targeted Belmont Elementary School, 1234 Judson St. The couple set a long-term goal of broadening their reach to include additional Title I schools, which serve high percentages of children from low-income families. Working with Community Learning Center (CLC) liaisons to reach children with the greatest needs, the co-founders and other volunteers set up a weekly delivery schedule.

It wasn’t long before some emotional thank-you notes rolled in from parents who were deeply moved by the foundation’s generosity. To-wit:

“Thank you for your commitment to change this world,” one parent wrote.

“I won’t have to wear my older brother’s shoes now because I have my own pair,” a youngster added.

Yet another said: “You have no idea how much you actually help us learn instead of being focused on our appearance.”

Attempting to create opportunities for the underprivileged, the Lauers and their loyal donor base knew they were making a difference. The momentum led to expansion.

Lakeview Elementary School was added in the program’s second year. Norwood Park and Clinton elementary schools were added last fall; Prescott School was added this spring. The lives of about 750 children will be enriched during the current school year.

The addition of Prescott had added significance for White Cane Foundation Executive Director Kelly Lauer, now 64, who hadn’t visited the school at 1930 S. 20th St. since her elementary school days.

WCF’s plans call for two more schools to come on board next fall -- Everett Elementary and a school yet to be named. The foundation’s long-range plan is to reach all 18 Title I elementary schools in Lincoln.

As the list of schools has grown, so has the size of each “Bundle of Joy” package. Each child now receives two outfits, allowing a child to wear clean clothes while his or her other outfit is being washed.

Pandemic’s impact

“Obviously, the pandemic put a crimp in the delivery of our mission as we were, for periods, unable to be in the schools as volunteers,” said Dr. Lauer, owner of Havelock Chiropractic Center and president of the White Cane Foundation board.

“Fortunately, by having our liaisons in the schools, we could drop off our ‘Bundles of Joy’ with them and, in turn, they would fit the students and allow us to continue to make sure the students in need were served,” he said.

Nebraska Book Company, 4700 S. 19th St., and Cornhusker Bank’s main location at 11th and Cornhusker Highway have partnered with White Cane Foundation by creating space where White Cane Foundation inventory may be stored.

Supporting cast

The White Cane Foundation has more than 300 names in its donor base and is supported by a board, whose members are:

Kara Bunde-Dunn, board secretary, VP sales, Slingshot; Doreen Friehauf, board treasurer, CPA, Friehauf CPA; Stacy Guttschenritter, vice president of retirement plan services, Union Bank & Trust; Quentin Brown, executive director, Educare Lincoln; Deb Gokie, senior director of corporate partnerships, Arthritis Foundation; Gary Kebbel, professor emeritus, UNL School of Journalism; Crystal Wichita, COO, Cornhusker Bank; Katie Rhone, SPHR: VP of HERO development, KARE; Jenny Schroeder, VP of customer success, Prism RBS; Paige Gade, attorney, Koley Jessen PC; Kim Rosenthal, principal, Belmont Elementary School; and Ronesha Love, one-stop operator, American Job Center.

White Cane Foundation has added a staff member, Samantha Jacobi, whose title is volunteer and inventory coordinator. Social media manager is Zach Scamehorn, graduating UNL marketing major, who has accepted a position with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Give to Lincoln soon

Want to join the White Cane Foundation movement and help underprivileged kids? The approaching Give To Lincoln Day on May 26 is a great opportunity to stretch your donated dollars. To donate, check out www.thewhitecanefoundation.org or email hello@thewhitecanefoundation.org.

GTLD donations, helped by a match from the Lincoln Community Foundation, brought in about $35,000 for the White Cane Foundation last year.

The WCF also was recently selected to receive funds from the quarterly gathering of the Lincoln chapter of 100s of Women Who Care on March 24. Kelly Lauer said the amount of that donation has yet to be determined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0