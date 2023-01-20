Humanities Nebraska offers 50th anniversary grants to educators

Humanities Nebraska (HN) has announced a special grant opportunity for Nebraska educators to help celebrate HN’s 50th anniversary in 2023 and to spark the next 50 years of humanities learning, programming and exchange of ideas.

“Humanities Nebraska is pleased to serve Nebraska educators with this grant opportunity,” said Chris Sommerich, HN executive director. “All of us are excited to see how educators will use the humanities to help students connect with history, culture and each other.”

Fifty $1,000 grants will be awarded to Nebraska educators around the state to support innovative humanities education during the 2023-24 school year. Grants will be available to all full-time educators and can be used for expenses including, but not limited to, tools and materials for humanities projects, professional development opportunities in the humanities, speaker fees and field trips.

No matching funds are required. Educators may apply through any Nebraska organization that educates students within the pre-K through grade 12 age range, with a maximum of one application per organization.

To ensure statewide distribution, awards will be balanced among the following regions: Lincoln Metro, Omaha Metro, Eastern Nebraska outside of Lincoln/Omaha, Central Nebraska, and Western Nebraska. Priority will be given to underserved schools based on economic conditions, ethnic background and disability.

For complete details and access to the grant application, visit humanitiesnebraska.org/edugrant.